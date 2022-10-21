The Mobile Opera is back at it with another great production as they will be showing “The Elixir of Love” with two shows running this weekend on Friday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at The Temple in Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Opera always puts on a great show, and
“The Elixir of Love” will definitely continue that trend! So, make your way down to The Temple in Downtown Mobile on Friday or Sunday!
The Mobile Opera is back at it with another great production as they will be showing “The Elixir of Love” with two shows running this weekend on Friday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at The Temple in Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Opera always puts on a great show, and