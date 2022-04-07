Chocolate Festival – Mobile

Have you been experiencing chocolate cravings lately? Looking for some treats for the Easter Bunny? Well do I have an event for you! The 12th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival is one day only this Saturday from 10am-3pm at The Grounds! Sample chocolate treats, shop chocolate-themed products, enjoy Kids Area, decorate an apron or cupcake, listen to live music, eat at a food truck, and so much more!

Kevin Gates in Concert – Mobile

All my diamonds shine cause they really diamonds! You already know Kevin Gates is going to be in the building at the Mobile Civic Center Arena this Friday with the show starting at 8! Gates’ debut studio album, Isiah, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. Prior to Isiah, Gates also released a number of mixtapes, that peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Easter on the Farm – Lucedale

Come on down to Seward Farm Maze in Lucedale for Easter on the Farm! There’s going to be Hayrides, Cow Train Rides, Yee Haw Slide, Funny Farm Golf, Pony Rides, Play Areas, Baby Farm Animals photo areas, Fresh Lemonade and a special guest will be arriving. Of course, it’s none other than the Easter Bunny! This all goes down on Saturday from 10am-3pm. For more information go to SewardFarms.com

Kites over Mobile – Mobile

If someone tells you to go fly a kite this weekend, tell them to join you on the Battleship Parkway as the City of Mobile presents Kites Over Mobile 2022! This high-flying festival will be going on both Saturday and Sunday with kite demonstrations, Live DJs, Food Trucks, and a Candy Drop! All of this followed by Saturday’s at the Coop at Cooper Riverside Park on Saturday evening! Man, I can’t wait!

Strawberry Festival – Loxley

Chocolate covered strawberries, strawberry jam, strawberry short cake! That must mean one thing; that the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival is upon us! Back after a 2 year hiatus, the Strawberry Festival will feature a carnival, a car show, a 5K and something else… Right! Strawberries!!! So, come on down to Loxley Municipal Park Saturday and Sunday from 9 til 5!