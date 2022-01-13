The Mardi Gras Tree Lighting Headlines This Week’s 5 Things To Do This Weekend For January 14th-16th

Mardi Gras Tree Lighting – Mobile

Come on down to Mardi Gras Park in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras season kicks off with the lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday evening starting at 5:30pm! Then after the tree lighting, make your way over to Cooper Riverside Park for Saturdays at the Coop featuring the band “Six Piece Suits” with food trucks, vendors, and DJs to help you feel the Mardi Gras vibe!

13th Annual Port City Secondliners Masquarade Ball – Mobile

13th Annual Port City Secondliners Masquerade Ball is here and it’s going to be at The Grounds Friday night with the party starting at 7pm! Guys come in your flyest suits and tuxes and ladies get out your freshest semi formal dress wear as this is a ball you don’t want to miss! There will be several special guests in attendance so make sure you get your tickets not now, but right now!

Bun B and Friends in Concert – Mobile

From the celebrated hip hop group UGK, the legendary Bun B is coming to The Soul Kitchen this Sunday at 9pm along with up-and-coming star Meego DaiGotti! This Underground King has released 5 solo albums including 2010’s Trill OG, which received the rare 5-mic rating from The Source. Tickets start at $29.50 and VIP starts at $60

Race for the Rest of Us – Fairhope

Join us this Saturday for the “Race For The Rest of Us” in Fairhope! This event supports local Fairhope area charities, which include the Rotary Youth Club, Fairhope area schools, local veterans, handicapped persons, and other local not-for-profit organizations. Registration starts at 1pm at the Bone and Barrel and the race begins at 3! Tickets are $30 with a post-race party at McSharry’s Irish Pub!

Sandcastle Showdown – Flora-Bama

Who cares about snowmen when we can watch sandcastles being built? Join us on Saturday at the Flora-bama as ten Gulf Shores and Orange Beach businesses compete in the Sandcastle Showdown! The event starts at 10am as 10 teams vie for a year’s worth of bragging rights, trophy and custom sand sculpture created by Sandcastle University.