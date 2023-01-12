Mardi Gras Tree Lighting – Mobile

Its that time of year again! Mardi Gras season is upon us and it kicks off with the lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree at Mardi Gras park in Downtown Mobile Saturday evening at 5:30. Come join the City of Mobile as they let the good times toll with some festive Mardi Gras music from “The Juke Box Brass Band”! Then, following the Tree Lighting join the second line over to Cooper Riverside Park for SATURDAYS AT THE COOP – a free concert from 7 – 10 pm!

Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade – Mobile

With the 160th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, it’s a great time to reflect on how far America has come, and you can do that by taking a trip to GulfQuest in Downtown Mobile as they have the exhibit Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Join them as they explore the strength of the human spirit through a display of nearly 150 historical objects spanning more than 350 years.

Winter Jam 2023 – Mobile

Winter Jam 2023 is rolling through the Mobile Civic Center Arena on Saturday for their 2nd stop of their national Christian Rock tour! Bring the whole family to be a part of Jam Nation featuring We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Disciple Austin French and more! General admission is at 5pm, show starts at 6, and tickets are only $15 at the door!

Chrisette Michele in Concert – Biloxi

Then we have Grammy Award winning R&B, Jazz, Soul and Gospel artist Chrisette Michele rolling through Biloxi’s IP Casino Resort and Spa’s Studio A this Saturday with the show starting at 8pm. Chrisette Michele has toured with artists such as Solange, Maxwell, Musiq Soulchild, India Arie and she has collaborated with Jay Z, Rick Ross, John Legend and more, so you already know this is a vibe that you won’t want to miss!

Bridge Builder Classic – Mobile

Then last but not least, we have the Bridge Builder Classic coming up on MLK Day this Monday at the Mitchell Center with the first tip off at 9am with Blount High vs McIntosh High followed by LeFlore High vs Baker High! Then at 1pm its Alabama State University vs Alabama A&M Women’s teams going head-to-head before a live performance by Fast Life Yungsta and then last but not least ASU vs Alabama A&M’s Men’s teams going at it with a Battle of the Bands, a Drum Major Challenge and Drum Line Battle at Halftime!