The List Snackable: 3 Ways to Wean Kids Off Your Money

Don’t let your children ruin retirement for you. In today’s snackable moment, The List shares 3 ways to wean your kids off your hard-earned money.


1) Start Young- From phone bills to meals out with friends, teach them how to manage monthly expenses.
2) Adjust Allowance- Bigger bills are reserved only when earned from harder work! 
3) Reduce Dependency-  18-24 is the golden age to gradually start ghostin’ that way they’ll be fully dependent on their own.

