Lending Tree Bowl Parade – Downtown Mobile

First up we have the Lending Tree Bowl Parade taking place Friday evening at 6:30 in Downtown Mobile. Every year the Lending Tree Bowl comes to Mobile as we wrap up the end of the college football season, and as always in Mobile fashion, there will be a Mardi Gras style parade that leads you into the weekend before the game kicks off on Saturday. So, make sure you make your way on down to the Lending Tree Bowl Parade Friday evening!

13th Annual Charlie Brown Jazz X-Mas Concert – Mobile

Is it really the Holiday Season if you haven’t gotten your yearly dose of a Charlie Brown Christmas? Of course, the cartoon is a classic, with Charlie Brown and his struggle tree and Snoopy with his decked out dog house? Well come experience it live with the 13th Annual Charlie Brown Jazz X-Mas Concert featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks with The Joe Cool Trio! All of this holiday fun will take place at The Saenger Theater in Mobile, Saturday Night at 7pm! So, don’t be a blockhead for the holidays and come see The Charlie Brown Jazz X-mas Concert at the Mobile Saenger Theater on Saturday!

Festival of Fears Holiday Haunts – Fort Walton Beach

Or, maybe traditional Christmas vibes aren’t your thing, and you’d rather have a haunted holiday instead, you should definitely check out the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears Holiday Haunts opening up this weekend for 7 nights only beginning Friday Night at 6pm at the Santa Rosa Mall in Fort Walton Beach. They will be running two separate attractions in the Nutcracker Nightmare and Lazarus Toys-Rejects Revenge. If you want a nightmare before Christmas, this is the place for you!

21st Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run – Mobile

We all tend to gain a few pounds during the Holiday’s so maybe a 2-mile run is what you’re looking for to keep that holiday weight in check. Well, I have the perfect event for you as the 21st Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run is taking place on Saturday starting at 10am at Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea Company in Mobile! You can run, walk, ride your bike and even walk your dog for this family friendly charity event. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the fun, spread the Christmas spirit and support the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway – Mobile

And then last but not least, we have the City of Mobile and their Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway at the James M. Seals Jr. Community Center! Join the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department along with Special Guest, Santa Claus, for their giant holiday Party! This Saturday from 10am til 2pm they will be having a blast with a live DJ, Christmas Crafts, Bounce houses, games and more! The Toy giveaway is limited to first come, first serve, so make your way on down to the Holiday Extravaganza and Toy Giveaway early this Saturday!