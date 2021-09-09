The Kelly Clarkson Show returns Sept. 13 with star-studded premiere

Six time Emmy® Award winning daytime talker “The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns for a star-studded season 3 coast to coast premiere celebration on Monday, September 13 with Emmy Award winning host and Grammy® Award winning artist Kelly Clarkson. ‘We Love New York’ week was filmed on location on the streets of new York and in front of a live in person audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in 100% of the country on over 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022.

Season 3 premiere week will feature the show’s signature panel of celebrity guests and everyday heroes doing extraordinary things in their communities. Star-studded surprises and new signature show segments include Kelly showing up to visit unsuspecting past guests. Kelly will also honor good Samaritans in a lifechanging way, who are making a positive impact on their communities.

Throughout the ‘We Love New York’ premiere week celebration, fans of the “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and daytime viewers across the nation will experience must-watch moments that give back to communities across the country.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. Her “weekday hang” includes live performances, a panel of guests, games and her unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting, kids and things that make her laugh her along the way.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, The Kelly Clarkson Show moves to 3 p.m. CST.