“The Kelly Clarkson Show” COMING SOON to The Gulf Coast CW

She was the original American Idol and won multiple Grammy Awards. Her album sales have gone multi-platinum. Now this fall, The Gulf Coast CW will be home to the debut of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. CLICK HERE to watch a teaser trailer.

It’s sure to be one of the hottest new shows of the upcoming season! Keep an out this September for the show’s premiere. More information on The Kelly Clarkson Show will be posted soon. In the meantime, check out the official Facebook Page to show Kelly you’re already a fan!

