The Junior League of Mobile will be holding their Christmas Jubilee coming up starting on Veterans Day, November 11th through the 13th at the Mobile Convention Center and this will be a really cool event to get you prepared for the special holiday. They will have over 100 vendors that will be selling cool things like linens, permanent jewelry, things for kids and so much more! The Junior League of Mobile will even have good old Saint Nick in the building as well. So, if you’re looking for a unique place to do some Christmas shopping, go check out the Christmas Jubilee this November! If you would like to learn more about The Junior League of Mobile and the Christmas Jubilee, watch today’s episode of Things to do with Theo!