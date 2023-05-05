We have another amazing cookoff competition, this time in Pensacola at Community Maritime Park. I’m talking about the Suburban West Rotary of Pensacola’s Burger Battle By The Bay from 11am til 2pm. Your boy Theo has a deliciously busy Saturday ahead because I will be hosting this clash of the best burgers in the Gulf Coast as well! Burger Battle by the Bay is a great time eating all the burgers you can eat with the backdrop of the immaculate Pensacola Bay. If you want to know more about this amazing event, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!