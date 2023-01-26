First up we have the Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball sponsored by WKRG News 5 coming up on Saturday at the Daphne Civic Center beginning at 6pm. Come on out and party with a purpose as the Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball supports the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There will be food, beer and wine and you can even enter into a silent auction for prizes such as a trip to Aruba, autographed sports memorabilia and more! So, make your way out to the Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball for a great time and great cause!

Next up we have stand up comedian, actor, and country music artist Rodney Carrington coming to the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino this Saturday night with the show kicking off at 8pm. This multi talented entertainer has a unique blend of comedy and music is sure to get your weekend going with a good time! So, don’t look now because this Funny Man is rolling through Biloxi!

Then we have The Great Pages Circus coming to the Pensacola Interstate Fair all this weekend! That’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday for your chance to see a show stopping, heart pounding family adventure! There will be areal, juggling and clown acts, liberty ponies, horses and camels! Oh my! Adults are $20 at the door, and kids 14 and under are free!

And speaking of kids getting in for free, The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach is having Kids Free Weekend for children 12 and under! Saturday and Sunday, come bring the family and explore the aquatic world and meet some new friends like Zoey the Seal, Chopper the Dolphin or Squirt the Tortoise while you’re there! This is a great opportunity for the family to learn all about what happens under the sea!

And last but not least we have the Arts and Crafts festival happening at OWA on Saturday from Noon til 6pm! Taking place at OWA’s Downtown Entertainment district, you can come and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of local art, music, and handcrafted goods. You can even make some art yourself! So, make your way on down to OWA for their Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday!