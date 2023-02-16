Joy of Life Mardi Gras Parade – Mobile

First up we have the 5th Annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras parade going on in Downtown Mobile, beginning Saturday at noon. Come on out to see the Weather Beast as some of your favorite WKRG News 5 personalities will be in attendance. Enjoy all of the pageantry that comes with great Mardi Gras parades while cheering on the Joy of Life as they continue to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So, lets party with a purpose this Saturday at noon!

Krewe of Lafitte’s Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade – Pensacola

And staying with Mardi Gras, if you’re in Pensacola Friday night, make sure you come on out for the Krewe of Lafitte’s 2023 Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade starting at 7:30pm! This parade is rolling rain or shine and speaking of the weather, the Weather Beast will be rolling through to show love to Pensacola as well! It’s an amazing sight-seeing all of those lighted floats whether its your first parade or if you’ve been going for years and this year will be no different, so make sure you head on down to Downtown Pensacola Friday night for the Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade!

Chocolate and Cheese Fest – Pensacola

Then staying in Pensacola at Community Maritime Park the Pensacola Chocolate and Cheese Fest is taking place this Sunday from 10am-6pm. Look, If you love food, there’s a great chance that you have an affinity of either chocolate or cheese or maybe even both! This is the perfect event for any foodie to enjoy a Sunday by the water! Then to make it even better, the entry fee is only $5 and kids 12 and under get in free! So, make your way on down to the Chocolate and Cheese Fest this Sunday in Pensacola!

Muggles on Main – Crestview

Don’t let the muggles get you down! Instead, head over to Muggles on Main in Downtown Crestview this Saturday starting at 10am! Come on out for an afternoon of all things Harry Potter as there will be vendors along Diagon Alley, or you can participate in Lord Voldermort’s Escape Rooms, grab a bite with Harry Potter themed options, and there’s going to be a scavenger hunt! If you are a fan of all things Harry Potter, then I highly suggest that you come out to Downtown Crestview this Saturday!

Mardi Gras Madness – Mobile

Jeezy is coming back to Mobile for Mardi Gras Madness hosted by DJ Greg Street featuring Pastor Troy and its going down Sunday night at The Grounds with the show kicking off at 9pm. Widely regarded as a pioneer for Trap music becoming mainstream, Jeezy is known for such classics as “Put on”, “Go Getta,” “I luv it,” “Soul Survivor” and so many more classic hits. So put on for your city and come on out to the Grounds Sunday night!