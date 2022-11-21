The Joe Jefferson Players are back at it with another great production as you can always expect from them. This time they will be performing the timeless classic RENT at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse coming up on December 2nd through the 18th. I don’t want to spoil all of the fun, but there is a reason why this play has been wildly heralded throughout the years. Sure, there have been movies by the same name that you can go rent (pun intended), however, there is nothing like going to see the real thing as Joe Jefferson Player and director of RENT tells me that if you haven’t seen this play yet, its better on stage than it is as a movie. If you would like to find out more about The Joe Jefferson Players production of RENT, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo!