Who doesn’t love a good ol’ rodeo? It’s once again time for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundations Annual Professional Rodeo that is coming through town August 4th, 5th and 6th at the Foley Horse Arena! This is a great event for anyone who’s itching to get their collective “Cowboy” on, as everything that you have come to love and expect from the rodeo will be on full display! This is also for a great cause as the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation does a lot to help support mental health amongst the youth, and this event is no different as the proceeds will go to this very important cause. So check out this edition of Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!