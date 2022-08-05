JCMF Professional Rodeo – Foley

First up, the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s 24th Annual Professional Rodeo returned to the Foley Horse Arena yesterday and will be continuing all the way until Saturday night! Come and watch some of the nation’s professional cowgirls and cowboys compete for top prize money! Rodeo action begins nightly at 8:00pm with children’s activities starting at 6:00pm. Ticket price includes all Kids Zone activities and the Rodeo so make sure you bring the whole family!

Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Fishing Rodeo – Dauphin Island

Then surrounded by the waters of Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, Dauphin Island will play host to the Conde Cavaliers 40th annual Mardi Gras Fishing Rodeo. The Rodeo starts on Saturday and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels with tickets at $25 for adults and $10 for Junior anglers! With $10,000 in cash and prizes, you may want to cast your line for this event!

Escape to Margaritaville – Mobile

Anytime you hear the word “Margaritaville”, your mind can’t help but to wander to a tropical place with the sun shining in your face and a nice cool margarita in hand listening to the sounds of Jimmy Buffett. Well, come on out to “Escape to Margaritaville” that’s playing at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse in Mobile with shows starting at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday and at 2pm Sunday. Can’t make it this weekend its cool cause it’s running all the way until August 21st!

Rubber Ducky Regatta – Mobile

Rubber Ducky Quack Quack! Its time for the Rubber Ducky Regatta taking place at Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile making their splash Saturday from 10am til noon! This event is in its 6th year with proceeds going to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. You can adopt a duck or more for your chance to race to the finish line with a chance to win some fabulous prizes! Even last place gets a prize! So come on down to the Rubber Ducky Regatta!

Keith Urban in Concert – The Wharf

Legendary Country musician Keith Urban will be at The Wharf this Saturday at 7pm! Keith Urban’s resume is unquestioned earning fifteen Academy of Country Music Awards, thirteen CMA Awards and six ARIA Music Awards. With 11 studio albums and 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one, Keith Urban is looking for Somebody like you to come on out to the Wharf this Saturday!