Mullet Toss -Flora-Bama

Interstate Mullet Toss & Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party is happening THIS WEEKEND at the Flora-bama! Kicking off Friday at 9am and literally going until the wee hours of the morning on Monday, the Mullet Toss is THE party of The Gulf Coast every year! And for those who don’t know already participants in the Mullet Toss will throw a dead mullet over the state line of Florida and Alabama to see who gets the farthest, but honestly, that’s just the excuse to party!

The Shindig – Spanish Fort

Then coming up on Friday at 5:30 at the Halstead Amphitheater we have the Shindig! This live concert will be benefiting Women’s Health Center in Spanish Fort. Featuring Kirk Jay, a Bay Minette native who was a finalist on The VOICE! Neil Dover a local Fairhope country singer/songwriter, and Nu Image a Gospel recording artists from Mobile!

Take Note: A Jazz Brunch – Mobile

The Jazz Studio is excited to announce Take Note: A Jazz Brunch will take place this Sunday from 11am-2pm at Heron Lakes Country Club in Mobile. Come enjoy the sounds of The Jazz Studio, Mobile’s Legendary Excelsior Band and a Jazz Tribute Ensemble. With a great menu on tap and tickets only $35, you should definitely check it out!

Earth Day Festival 2022 – Pensacola

Earth Day Pensacola Festival 2022 is this Saturday from 10am-4pm at Bayview Park in Pensacola! Show Mother Earth that you care by coming out to this down to earth festival! There will be live music and entertainment, Pensacola Arts Market, plant-based food vendors, garden display, and children’s activities as well as exhibits featuring local businesses and non-profit organizations who are making positive differences in Pensacola

Mobile Bay Anime Festival – Daphne

Mobile Bay Anime Festival is a one day event being held to celebrate anime, as well as general pop culture and animation, while bringing together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family friendly environment. This festival will take place at the Daphne Civic Center this Saturday from 10am til 6pm with general admission tickets only $25 at the door!

