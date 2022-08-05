The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.

This organization is focused on charity in the community as they have taken a particular interest in providing scholarships for young people, addressing civil liberties, honoring veterans, and helping survivors of domestic abuse through their donations to the Penelope House. If you would like to learn more about the works and services of the I.B.P.O. Elks as well as a full comprehensive list of events that they will be holding over the next week, check out this video and go to www.ibpoew.org