Coming up on Saturday, October 9th will be the Hound Dog Music Festival, presented by the Baldwin Humane Society! Hound Dog Music fest is an outdoor musical fest featuring four awesome bands with all proceeds going to the animals at the Baldwin Humane Society. Bring your friends and family for what is sure to be a good time. If you would like to know more about the Hound Dog Music Festival and how awesome of an event that it will be check out this episode of Things to do with Theo, and you can also meet my special co-host, Ramona the Dog!