Produced by Seward Studios, get into the holiday spirit and watch it come to life on stage at the OWA Theater for this original Christmas spectacular! It’s the holiday season and Bastian is getting into the Christmas spirit at home when he breaks a “not-so-magical” family heirloom. Once asleep, he finds himself aboard the Holiday Express where he will travel far and beyond to meet friends and a familiar foe revealing that the “not-so-magical” heirloom holds more wonders than he could ever imagine. If you would like to know more, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!