The Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series Return to Community Maritime Park This Friday

The Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series will return to the Community Maritime Park this summer with free movies each month!

Bring your blankets and chairs then spread out on the lawn to watch a family-friendly movie underneath the stars. Movies begin at sunset and free event parking is available at Community Maritime Park and City Hall.

Come hungry because concessions are available from local food trucks! Picnic baskets are welcome too! (no pets or glass containers, please.)

Movies are shown at the Hunter Amphitheater with grass seating only. The next FREE movie is coming up on Friday, June 7th. (*Weather permitting)

Want to know what movie will be shown? Check out the City of Pensacola website to see the title! This month, The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department has collaborated with the Pensacola Humane Society for a pet adoption event! Please do not bring your current pets to this event.

Here’s a hint about this week’s FREE Movie Title: The Pensacola Humane Society is celebrating “75 years of Saving Lives Four Paws at a Time”

The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. will also be on site, handing out CWag and greeting local CW fans.

For a full list of the movies being shown this summer, visit the City of Pensacola website.

