Janet Reynolds sits down to talk with Gulf Coast CW Star Theo Williams on this episode of Things To Do With Theo to tell us all about the Gulf Shores Women’s Club Scavenger Hunt that is taking place this Saturday, February 19th, from 9am to 2pm. The tickets are $20 each to participate in your opportunity to win several prizes including a $250 gift certificate to Voyagers, Costa Sunglasses and more!

Gather up a group of family and friends for a fun day of laughter together. Use clues to find 9 locations in the Gulf Shores, Foley and Orange Beach area. Money raised goes to local student scholarships. All adults must have a ticket to participate. Remember this is a fundraiser to help further student education opportunities, so participate and enjoy a day exploring!

