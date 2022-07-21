Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest – Gulfport

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!

N.A.G.A. Nationals Grappling Championship – Foley

Next, we have some serious grappling going on as the North American Grappling Association presents its U.S. Nationals Grappling Championship all day this Saturday at the Foley Event Center! The N.A.G.A. U.S. National Grappling Championship is a no-gi and gi (BJJ) grappling tournament with divisions for all skill levels and all ages. Expert division winners are awarded championship belts. If you want to see some tough competition this is the place to be!

DCW Presents: State of Emergency – Downtown Mobile

Then going from the mat to the squared circle, Diamond Championship Wrestling is coming to Downtown Mobile at The Temple this Saturday for State of Emergency! Catch all of your favorite DCW stars in action, including DCW champion Mac Daddy Duds, MT2, Women’s champion Amaris Blair, The Southern Stretching Crew, Brymstone, and more! Doors open at 5:30 and bell time is 6:30! You won’t want to miss a second of the action!

Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour – The Wharf

The legendary band the Doobie Brothers are coming to the Wharf to celebrate their 50th Anniversary Tour this Saturday at 8pm! The Doobie Brothers have recorded 14 studio albums, of which 6 became top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart with legendary songs such as Minute by Minute, What a Fool Believes, Black Water and so many more hits. This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is surely something that you don’t want to miss!

Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark – OWA

Then last but not least, the wait is finally over! Tropic Falls Indoor Waterpark is open to the public at OWA! This brand new facility boasts several exhilarating slides including the Tangerine Scream with its 75 foot drop as well as the Piranha Plunge where the floor drops from under you sending you into a 360 degree loop! If that’s too much excitement for you the Castaway Creek and Tuki’s Tower will give you the chill vibe you’re looking for. With a full arcade as well as a food court, its hard to think of a better place to cool down this summer!