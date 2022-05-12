Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival – OWA

First up, the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place now and happening until Saturday at OWA. Even WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be on hand Friday night! So come on out to the 2021 Event of the Year from the Alabama Tourism Department and enjoy the entertainment, arts and crafts displays and more!

The Mulligan Golf Tournament / Autographs for Amber – Various

The Mulligan “A Second Shot at Life” Golf Tournament is this Saturday at 9am at Spring Hill Golf Course in Mobile, supporting Second Chance, showcasing Organ, Tissue & Bone Marrow Donation for High School and College students. Then followed by Autographs for Amber at Tillmans Corner Community Center from 7pm til midnight with autographs and fellowship with former Auburn and Alabama players

Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival – Fort Walton Beach

Arrrr Maties! The 66th Annual Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival is this Friday and Saturday in Fort Walton! On Friday starting at 6pm there will be a concert at the Landing as well as the Pirate Skirmish Then on Saturday be at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park at 2 p.m. to witness the arrival of Captain Billy and his krewe of scallywags as they continue their mischief Downtown and attempt to take over the city

Emerald Coast Lionfish Tournament – Destin

The Emerald Coast Lionfish Tournament is this Weekend! The main tournament begins on Friday with the largest cash prize pool ever! Then on Saturday and Sunday begins the Lionfish Removal & Awareness Day Festival at Harbor Walk Village in Destin with the awards ceremony also taking place on Sunday, for all of this to be followed by Emerald Coast Open Restaurant Week

Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook Off – Fairhope

Last but not least, it’s the beefiest event of the week as the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook Off is taking place in Downtown Fairhope this Friday evening! Oh, if you love steaks, this is the event for you, as 38 teams compete to see who can make the best steak! And don’t worry, there will also be sides, drinks, entertainment and so much fun! Even your boy Theo will be throwing down on the grill, so stop by the WKRG tent!