The Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival is coming up between Thursday July 28th through Sunday July 31st and it offers several days of great entertainment that you don’t want to miss! Starting on Thursday, July 28th there will be An Evening Poetry Slam hosted by Huggy Bear Da Poet. Then as we get into the weekend beginning Friday night there will be the 1st Annual Hosea London Jazz Music and Education Awards featuring E.B. Coleman Orchestra, The Excelsior Band and the MJSJC & Jazz Studio. Then on Saturday night Althea Rene’, Elan Trotman and Mr. Sipp “The Mississippi Blues Child” will be at Cooper Riverside Park, and finally on Sunday Roman Street, Jakima and The Funkheads as well as Milkshake will be performing as well. Check out today’s Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew for more details!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

