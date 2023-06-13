MOBILE, Ala. (GULF COAST CW) — The Gulf Coast CW will be the U.S. broadcast home to the first three seasons of the global hit series THE CHOSEN, it was announced by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. The acclaimed event series about the life of Jesus from creator, director and producer Dallas Jenkins and starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus will premiere on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. CT. THE CHOSEN will continue its run through the fall, with the season three finale airing on Christmas Eve.

“THE CHOSEN is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” commented Schwartz. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

“The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us,” said Jenkins. “Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects THE CHOSEN, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”

“As part of our global representation of this coveted property, we are pleased that The CW will become another great partner for THE CHOSEN,” commented Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “This groundbreaking series already has a massive global following, and The CW platform will provide the perfect opportunity for the show to reach existing fans and inspire new ones.”

THE CHOSEN is the first multi-season series of its kind, a historical drama about the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) as seen through the eyes of His followers. Set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. The fourth season is currently in production.

THE CHOSEN has grown from a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app into a massive global phenomenon with over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world with plans to make it available in 600 languages. The series continues to grow in popularity, generating 6.5 million followers across social media and $35 million at box office in special event theatrical releases. It has generated apparel, best-selling books, DVD’s and an upcoming series of graphic novels.

THE CHOSEN is written, directed, produced and created by Dallas Jenkins (The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, What If…, Midnight Clear) and is distributed globally by Lionsgate.