The Gulf Coast CW Helps Habitat for Humanity for Nexstar’s Day of Caring

On a sunny day with very low humidity, you couldn’t have asked for a nicer day to be able to get outside of the office, to be able to help out the community. Well, that’s what WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW was fortunate enough to be able to do today as we participated in Nexstar’s 25th anniversary of our Founder’s Day of Caring. The day was perfect with little to no humidity and the morning air had a near autumn crisp to it. It was going to be a good day.

Our task for the day was to help construct a couple of homes for Habitat for Humanity, as we had two different teams (Mobile and Pensacola) hammering away at wooden planks for several hours. The day started with us getting instruction on safety measures including making sure we were all wearing hard hats to prevent injury (which was a good thing because I saw a couple of people walk into a wooden beam), as well as being aware of our surroundings so no one walked into a swinging hammer. After the safety meeting was over, it was then time to get to hit some nails on the head!

The sound of hammers hitting nails was only interrupted by the sound of bonding by everyone who was diligently working to help construct this home for people who were in need. It was a great experience to be able to do something that you know is directly impacting someone’s life for the better. After speaking to the people from Habitat for Humanity, they were very thankful that we came out to assist in building these homes, but the truth of the matter is the honor and appreciation was all ours. We have the greatest viewers on the Gulf Coast, and to be able to help give back to the people who have given so much to us was an honor and privilege. Thank you to Habitat for Humanity for the opportunity, and we can’t wait until our Founder’s Day of caring next year!

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Every year, during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.