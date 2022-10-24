Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge is a 4 daylong celebration of football and HBCU culture, all culminating with Alabama A&M taking on Jackson State, led by none other than Coach “Prime Time” Deon Sanders. Plus, Coach Prime won’t be the only Hall of Famer in the building as Jackson State and Vigor High School alum, Mobile native and Professional Football Hall of Fame Linebacker Robert Brazile, will be The Gulf Coast Challenge Game Ambassador!

There will be tons of events surrounding these 4 days including amazing concerts that include names such as R&B recording artist Jon B, Cupid and The 69 Boyz (who can forget the “Tootsie Roll?”), Doug E. Fresh, and the legendary Isley Brothers! Then when you add in a Second Line Parade, Step Show, and a parade leading up to the game, this undoubtably is one of the biggest events of the year for the Gulf Coast!

The Gulf Coast Challenge has pulled out all of the stops this year and it’s only going to get bigger and better. So, make sure you’re a part of this blockbuster event! Check out the 4-day schedule for The Gulf Coast Challenge below:

Wednesday

College & Career Fair: 9am-1pm; Mobile Convention Center

Presidential Reception: 3pm-5pm; Gulf Quest Maritime Museum

Concert Kickoff featuring Jon B.: Starting at 6pm; Mardi Gras Park

Thursday

Business Networking Reception: 5pm-8pm; Flight Works Alabama

Friday

Team Luncheon: 11:30am-1pm; Mobile Convention Center

Mardi Gras Fest (Second Line Parade): Starting at 6pm; beginning at the Riverview Hotel

Greek Stroll Exhibition (Step Show): 6:30pm; Mardi Gras Park

Cupid & The 69 Boyz in Concert: Following the Step Show; Mardi Gras Park

Saturday

Gulf Coast Challenge Parade: Starting at 10am at Bishop State

Gulf Coast Challenge Tailgate: 11am-4pm; Ladd Peebles Stadium

Jackson State vs Alabama A&M: 4pm; Ladd Peebles Stadium