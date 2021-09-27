The Gulf Coast Challenge was a Touchdown for Mobile!

Over the last week, the Gulf Coast was treated to one of the most fun and energetic events in recent memory with The Gulf Coast Challenge coming to Ladd-Peebles Stadium featuring Alabama A&M vs. Tuskegee. However, the game was only part of the excellent brand of entertainment that was featured in Mobile last week.

Beginning on Wednesday, The Gulf Coast Challenge hosted a College Fair for young students looking at different opportunities that are available to them after they graduate high school, including several different colleges and jobs. Even WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW were in the building talking to all of the young people in attendance! After the College Fair, Cathedral Square was treated to the smooth sounds of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, on what was an amazing night.

Fast forward to Friday evening, where The Gulf Coast Challenge held their pep-rally again in Downtown, Mobile at Cathedral Square where Hip-Hop legends the Ying Yang Twins were the main event, as they rocked the crowd with many of their classic jams to an electric crowd, and when I say the crowd was electric, there were literally thousands of people in attendance! It was the largest crowd that I had ever seen in Cathedral Square! What makes all these events even better was the simple fact that they were all free! Does it get any better than that?

Finally, it was time for gameday, as HBCU Football fans from around the Gulf Coast were ready to watch Alabama A&M take on Tuskegee, but before we got to the game, there was still more celebrating to do, starting with a parade that went through downtown leading into the official tailgate of the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and I have to tell you that was the party of the year! The music was playing everything from old school R&B, to pop, to hip hop! The best part though, was the food. I have never smelled anything so delicious as everyone had their smokers, grills, and fryers ready to prepare delectable treats for everyone there.

All in all, the Gulf Coast Challenge was an event that I was not only proud to be a part of, but proud that it took place right here in Mobile, and I can’t wait for it to get even bigger and better next year!