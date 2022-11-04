The biggest event of the year (outside of Mardi Gras) is right around the corner as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming up next week from Wednesday until the game on Saturday! The Gulf Coast Challenge is so much more than just a game, it’s a celebration of community, football, Mardi Gras, and HBCU culture! There will be events taking place that you don’t want to miss including a concert with ’90’s R&B legend Jon B on Wednesday, Cupid and the 69 Boyz on Friday and the game on Saturday featuring “Coach Prime” Deon Sanders, leading Jackson State in to battle against Alabama A&M. This is an event that you definitely don’t want to miss! If you would like to know more about The Gulf Coast Challenge, check out today’s edition of Things to do with Theo!