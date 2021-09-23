The Gulf Coast Challenge is Here!

The Gulf Coast Challenge is finally here and its going to be a weekend jam packed with excitement, fun, music and of course football! To kick off the weekend in Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile there will be a 2nd Line Parade, followed by a Greek stroll, culminating with a Pep Rally featuring The Ying Yang Twins and co-hosted by yours truly, Theo Williams. As awesome as all of the events for Friday sound, its all about Game Day as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host the Tuskegee Tigers at Ladd Peebles Stadium. However, its advisable that everyone shows up early as there will be another parade and an official tailgate party right before the game! The action certainly isn’t just limited to the game once you’re inside the stadium as there will be a halftime battle of the bands, as well as a post game show with R&B legends Bel Biv Devoe! This is such an amazing event to have right here in Mobile! So, make sure you make your way on out to Cathedral Square and Ladd Pebbles stadium this weekend for the HBCU showdown of the year!