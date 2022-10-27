Greater Gulf State Fair – Mobile

First up, we have the Greater Gulf State Fair and that is coming up on Friday in Mobile at The Fairgrounds, as the ticket office opens up at 4:00 PM. We already know what a great time The Greater Gulf State Fair is with the rides, the games, the animals, the vendors, and of course, my favorite part, the food. And don’t forget that Halloween is CW night at the Greater Gulf State Fair. I will be at The CW tent as we will be holding a costume contest from 5:30 till 7:00 PM with some great prizes. So, make your way on down to the Greater Gulf State Fair.

MOB-tober Fest – Mobile

Next up we have MOB-tober Fest: Fall Festival 2022 and that’s going to be taking place at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile beginning Saturday with their Run for your Life 5K and Fun Run beginning at 9:00 AM. Then from 3:00 to 6:00 PM will be free, family fun and trick or treating with entertainment for the entire family. All of this is followed up by their costume contest, one for you and one for your pet friends starting at 5. So, make your way on down to Medal of Honor Park for Mob-tober Fest Fall Festival 2022

Halloween at the Exploreum – Mobile

Then come on out to Halloween at the Explorium, and that’s going to be Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Mobile. Come dressed in your best costume for their costume contest and enjoy a series of thrilling and chilling science demonstrations. There will be face painting, a costume contest, even a meet and greet with Einstein and. Newton and so much more! So, make your way on Down to the Explorium this Saturday from 10:00 till 2:00!

Boo at Bellingrath – Theodore

Then get on down to Theodore for Boo at the Bellingrath, as they are going to be having a scary good time from 1:00 to 6:00 PM. They will have live music, balloon artist, food, trucks, games, a Halloween movie and so much more. Oh, and your boy Theo will be there handing out candy along with WKRG Meteorologist Lexie Birmingham, Traffic Anchor Akievia McFarland and Morning News anchor Jessica Taloney. So come on down to Boo at the Bellingrath on Saturday

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Mobile

And then last but not least, we have Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk coming up on Saturday beginning at 8:00 AM at Spanish Plaza in Mobile. Come join the fight against breast cancer as we walk to stomp out this terrible disease. WKRG News 5 will be showing our support as our very own Rose Ann Haven will be the guest emcee for the day, so make your way out to Spanish Plaza and join the fight this Saturday.