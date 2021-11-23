The Great Chocolate Showdown Is Coming To The Gulf Coast CW In 2022!

Making its U.S. debut this winter, the hit dessert competition series GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN is slated to begin its eight-episode run on starting Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7pm on The Gulf Coast CW.

A top 10 cooking-competition series on Food Network Canada, GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN featuring 10 bakers taking on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges, where they must create delicious desserts that impress even the most discerning of tastes. The esteemed judging panel includes television personality and best-selling cookbook author Anna Olson (“Junior Chef Showdown”), award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud and prominent pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge (“Project Bakeover”).

GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios. For Corus Studios, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look is Director, Original Lifestyle Content and Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin are Executive Producers and Jen Pratt is Series Producer.