The 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival is coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5