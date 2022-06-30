48th Annual Watermelon Festival – Grand Bay

First up we have the 48th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival coming up this Sunday and Monday at the Odd Fellows Festival Park from 3-7pm on Sunday and 10am-6pm on Monday, all being capped off by Fireworks in celebration of the birth of our nation! There will be all types of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy as well, with food trucks and of course watermelon! So make sure you come on out to the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival!

4th of July Weekend Celebrations – Various Locations

Next up, it’s 4th of July Weekend and the celebrations will be going on all weekend long! The City of Mobile will be holding their Independence Day Extravaganza at the beautiful Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park from 4-9:30pm with music by New Orleans Karma as the fireworks begin promptly at 9pm! For a full list of 4th of July Celebrations around the Gulf Coast, click this link LIST: July 4th Celebrations around the Gulf Coast (wkrg.com)

Ground Zero Blues Club – Biloxi

Come on down to the Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi as they have a slate of shows heading into the weekend with Layla Musselwhite performing Friday night and Kent Burnside Saturday night. Both shows start at 8 PM so if you’re trying to catch the vibe and enjoy some good music heading into your holiday weekend, this is definitely the spot to be!

Daughtry in Concert – Biloxi

The legendary band Daughtry will be in town playing at the IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi this Friday with the show starting at 8pm. Daughtry has sold over 6 million albums in the United States alone, as well as winning several awards with both the Billboard Music and American Music Awards. If you want to start your Independence Day weekend off with some good music, then you don’t want to miss this!

Desi Banks Stand Up Comedy Show – Pensacola

We all need to laugh with all that’s going on in the world today, and there is no one better equipped to make that happen than comedian and internet sensation Desi Banks who will be at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola this Saturday night at 7:30pm. If you haven’t heard of him yet, let me give yall some free game; the man has over 7 million Instagram followers and has worked with major names such as Gary Owen, Mike Epps and Bill Bellamy among others. So, if you’re trying to be doubled over laughing, this is the show for you!