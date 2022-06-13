Every year the Friends of the Prichard Public Library get together to honor a member of the community and 2022 is no different as they are set to host their Citizen of the Year banquet on Thursday, June 16th at the Bill Clark Family Life Center. This is a great event because the proceeds of this event go to help the Prichard Public Library, and as we all know, the library is a very important part of any community as it is one of the few places where someone can go without the expectation of spending money. In addition to that, the public library is also a place where those who don’t have access to the internet can go and be able to use this needed tool in today’s society. So, make sure you get your tickets to the Friends of the Prichard Public Library Citizen of the Year Banquet!

