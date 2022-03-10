BBQ & Blues Cookoff – Foley

I can smell the BBQ and smokers already! The Foley BBQ and Blues Festival IS HERE! I personally cannot be anymore excited to sink my teeth into all of the delicious treats that will be at Heritage Park all day Saturday, with the awards ceremony beginning at 4pm, with me, Theo as your guest emcee! This is an Alabama Barbecue Association Trail and Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event, so you know the BBQ is for real! Then you add in some Blues? I think I may be in heaven!

American Cancer Society Chili Cookoff – Mobile

My nose may also be leading me to Downtown Mobile for the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff this Saturday! There will be tons of chefs all over Canal Street who will be making their best chili to help raise money for the American Cancer Society, with several great musical acts playing the soundtrack to your chili extravaganza! WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be your special host, so make sure you’re there when gates open at 11 and stop by our WKRG News 5 tent to say hi and have some chili!

The Biloxi Bay Crawfish Cookoff – Biloxi

The Biloxi Bay Crawfish Cookoff is this Saturday at the Biloxi Bay RV Resort from 10am til 5pm. With all you can eat crawfish and live music right off of the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast, this is an event that I’m sure you’re going to want to sink your teeth in to!

Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale – Mobile

Looking for some cool stuff to buy? Well make your way over to Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale this Saturday at the Grounds from 7am til noon! So, if you wanted to do a little spring cleaning and purchase a table to sell your stuff or if you simply want to buy some of the cool things for sale, this is the place to be!

Festival of Flowers – Mobile

Come on down to the largest flower event in the Southeast as the Festival of Flowers will celebrate its 29th year in downtown Mobile’s Cathedral Square by proudly showcasing life-sized floral sculptures. There’s going to be special events like an exotic car show, and the WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team on Saturday! But if you can’t make it on Saturday, its ok because the Festival of Flowers will be here all weekend long!