The Flintstones Coming to MeTV!

Yaba-daba-DOOO!! Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty are ready to meet you over on MeTV! One of television’s favorite families from Bedrock, The Flintstones will debut on MeTV on September 30th at 5PM. This is the same day the show originally aired on broadcast television 59 years ago. This program has not been seen on network broadcast television for decades, or some would say, the Stone Age.

Did you know….?

– The show first premiered in 1960 as the first-ever animated sitcom to occupy an on-air primetime slot.

– The “modern Stone-Age family” captured the attention and hearts of viewers for over six seasons.

– Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm came along in season 3 and 4.

– The show’s characters became pop culture icons — not to mention cereal mascots and vitamins!

Be sure to follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more first looks and fun show content from all of our stations.