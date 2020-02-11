The Flash Valentine’s Day Episode Airs TONIGHT on GCCW

Love is in the air!

Tonight, The Flash will air a special holiday episode in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 11th at 7PM. It will be only the second new episode to have been released since The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

The special with be titled, “Love is a Battlefield.” However, fans of the show know good and well that for Barry and Iris, love has always been a battlefield.

