One of the final shows of the famed Arrowverse begins its journey into its final season tonight, as The Flash kicks off its 9th season at 7pm on The Gulf Coast CW. The Arrowverse launched a network of amazing shows that were the precursor to what we now know as the DC Universe beginning with the show that the Arrowverse derived its name from, Arrow. Throughout the years, the Arrowverse has spawned several shows that carried the CW brand during its prime time including shows such as Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Supergirl, Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Superman and Lois and of course, its longest running show, The Flash.

We have followed Barry Allen for nearly a decade as he navigated through the loss of his mother, gaining superpowers, falling in love, facing off a rouges gallery of enemies including a reverse version of himself, as well as one of the first shows to explore the possibility of a multi-verse. Considering that The Flash is one of only 2 remaining Arrowverse shows (Superman and Lois), this upcoming final season can also be considered a finale of sorts of the Arrowverse itself.

This season promises to have happy endings and tie up many lose ends dating back from season one, which has already been revealed to us by The Flash Showrunner Eric Wallace. There has been little word on what direction The Flash’s final season will wind down, but one thing is for sure; tonight’s season premiere marks the beginning of the end of an era.