The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

Logan Williams, who was known for his role as “Young Barry Allan” in earlier seasons of The Flash, died Thursday at age 16. According to the instagram post by his former co-star Grant Gustin, the teenage actor passed away suddenly. Gustin’s post included a photo of the two CW actors on set when they were filming the pilot of The Flash, back in 2014.

Logan Williams also played played Miles Montgomery on When Calls the Heart. His cause of death is unknown.

John Wesley Shopp, another former CW co-star of Logan’s, shared his condolences on twitter.