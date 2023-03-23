Festival of Flowers – Mobile

Spring is officially here and what is a better way to bring in the new season than heading over to the Festival of Flowers returning to Ascension Providence in Mobile all this weekend! This is the 30th installation of the Festival of Flowers and the first year back at the hospital after it was moved to Cathedral Square during the Pandemic. Even WKRG News 5’s First Alert Storm Team will be there on Saturday, with the Weather Beast in Exotic Car Show that morning!

Pancake Breakfast – Mobile

Next up, who doesn’t love pancakes? The Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama is holding their 13th Annual Optimist Pancake Breakfast from 8am til noon this Saturday at 1517 Plaza Drive in Mobile. Enjoy an amazing buffet breakfast, plus, live entertainment, FREE haircuts, voter registration and more! All proceeds help us continue serving the needs of youth at the Optimist Boys & Girls Club!

Chickasaw Civic Theater Presents: Is He Dead? – Chickasaw

Then Chickasaw Civic Theater is holding their opening weekend for their latest production, written by legendary Playwright and Satirist Mark Twain entitled Is He Dead? Is He Dead is a play about a painter who stages his own death to increase the value of his work, then poses as his widowed twin sister to reap the financial rewards! Sounds like quite the show! So, come on out to the Chickasaw Civic Theater in Mobile this weekend!

Mobile Ballet Presents: Swan Lake – Mobile

Or, perhaps ballet is more your speed this weekend. If that’s the case the Mobile Ballet presents their newest production, Swan Lake Saturday, and Sunday at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, as the final production, closing out their 35th anniversary season. A magical spell that can only be broken by true love, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is one of the most popular ballets of all time! For more information and ticket prices go to Mobileballet.org.

Tropic Falls Outdoor Waterpark Opening Day – OWA

I am excited to tell you about the opening of Tropic Falls brand new outdoor waterpark this Friday! In addition to their one of a kind indoor waterpark, Tropic Falls has now added a 30,000 sq. ft. outdoor wave pool called Big Water Bay and the surf simulator named Coastal Curl! Then, at the top of the wave pool there is a 48 foot wide LED screen and a stage where you can watch movies and live performances! If you’re looking for all the qualities of the beach but don’t want the sand, head on down to Tropic Falls at OWA!