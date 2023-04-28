There are few events that we here at the Gulf Coast CW look forward to like the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook Off! Let me paint a picture here about the greatness of this event; imagine walking around idyllic Downtown Fairhope, cool drink in hand, great music playing in the background as you walk from tent to tent tasting the most delectable steaks that are cooked here on the Gulf Coast. Well, that is exactly what the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook Off is about. with each team getting to cook 40 certified black angus steaks each, there is more than enough delicious steak to go around. If you would like to know more about this delicious event, take a look at today’s Things to do with Theo!