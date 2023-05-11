Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off – Fairhope

First up we have the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off taking place Friday evening at 7pm in Downtown Fairhope. Let me paint this picture for you; roughly 40 teams grilling up beefy, delicious, USDA Choice Certified Angus Beef Ribeye’s, in one of the most picturesque downtowns in all of the Gulf Coast, as you eat unlimited samples of delectable steaks with a nice cold drink in hand with live music and more. Pretty much sounds like the perfect Friday night, right? I know it does for me!

Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament Restaurant Week – Destin; Fort Walton Beach

The Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament is right around the corner beginning next Friday, but the festivities will begin this Friday as Restaurant Week is kicking off in Destin Fort Walton Beach. Sample lionfish at one of the featured restaurants with local chefs highlighting lionfish in unique dishes to bring awareness to the lionfish invasion in the Gulf of Mexico. To find out what restaurants are participating, go to emeraldcoastopen.com!

Buckaroo Stampede 5K and Fun Run – Daphne

Then get ready for the Buckaroo Stampede 5K and Fun Run this Saturday with he 5K beginning at 8am and the Fun Run kicking off at 9 at Daphne City Hall. There will also be a group costume and matching contest as all proceeds will benefit the Buckaroo Foundation that provides access to physical therapy and hippotherapy for special needs children and adults. So, come on out to this great event for a great cause!

Childrens Cup Regatta – Fairhope

Then the Fairhope Yacht Club and Children’s of Alabama present the Childrens Cup Regatta. This event will set sail rain or shine at the Fairhope Yacht Club on Saturday at 8am with a day full of excitement and entertainment for all ages. In addition to the aquatic action there will be live music, Al’s activities, awards, a silent auction and dinner! This is another great event for a great cause so come on out to the Childrens Cup Regatta this Saturday!

Monster Jam – Pensacola

And last but not least, Monster Jam is back at the Pensacola Bay Center with 2 shows on Saturday and another on Sunday. Let me tell you, this event is filled with on the edge of your seat action as you watch world class drivers, with the most recognizable trucks, tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill. Then, when you throw in the Pit Parties, where you can see the massive trucks up close more, this is an unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss!