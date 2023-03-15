Do you need another good reason to visit beautiful Fairhope? With their beautiful architecture, scenic beaches, wonderful people and delicious cuisine, you don’t need much more of a reason to visit Fairhope on a beautiful weekend day. Well guess what, I have one more excellent reason to visit Fairhope this weekend as the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is this weekend! You have all of the wonderful things of Fairhope to experience, in addition to one of the great events of the Gulf Coast. There’s even going to be a special featured artist that has a touching story of love and triumph over adversity. So, check out today’s edition of Things to do with Theo to learn more!