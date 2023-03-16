Arts & Crafts Festival – Fairhope

First up we have the 30th Annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival going on all weekend long in Downtown Fairhope! Taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will have so many artists and vendors, that its going to take all weekend to enjoy! Add to that, they have Featured Artist Ricky Trione, who lost his eyesight twice over the course of 7 years, however, through the desire to show “the beauty in God’s creation”, he’s persevered and is a true inspiration to us all. So, come on down to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend!

Bright Academy Golf Scramble – Mobile

Next up we have the Bright Academy Golf Scramble coming up on Saturday at the Spring Hill Golf Course with registration beginning at 11, with a shotgun start at noon. There will be awards for top teams, along with raffle prizes, a and a putting contest, but most importantly, all proceeds go to help the Bright Academy, a very special school that works with children with dyslexia. So, come on out and swing the sticks for a great cause this Saturday!

Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour – Pensacola/Destin

Then we have the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour coming to Northwest Florida this weekend! Friday at 2pm at the Walmart in West Pensacola on Mobile Highway, then Saturday at noon at the Walmart in Pensacola on South Blue Angel Parkway, and again on Sunday at the Walmart in Destin! Do you think you have what it takes to compete in a pitstop crew? Then come on out this weekend and test your skills for your chance to win the Ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience!

Battle of the Bay Step Show – Mobile

The 20th anniversary of the Mobile Kappa League presents Battle of the Bay Step Show 2023 on Saturday at the Mitchell Center from 6-11pm. Groups from all over the South will be participating in this Step Show of epic proportions! Tickets start at $25 for general admission, and $35 for reserved seating. Either way, get your tickets now, because this is definitely a show that you don’t want to miss!

Boat and Yacht Show – The Wharf

Last but not least we have the Wharf Boat and Yacht Show at none other than The Wharf taking place all weekend long! That’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday filled with over $100 million of boats and marine products on sale, with the who’s who of the marine industry. Friday will be the Red Carpet Spectacular, then Saturday its Ladies Day and on Sunday they’re holding Military Appreciation Day where active and retired service members enter free with a valid ID. So make your way on over to The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show this weekend!