The Exploreum Science Center in Downtown Mobile is a place where you can find so many interesting things to see and do. However, they have a new exhibit that is as nostalgic as it is fun, and that is their new exhibit Toytopia. Among the awesome things that you can see and do at Toytopia is play on their giant keyboard, or any number of their 1980’s arcade games, see their giant Etch-a-sketch and visit their Lego zone! This is a really fun episode of Things to do with Theo that the whole family will enjoy!