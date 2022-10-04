The Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast is an organization that provides social and recreational opportunities for the special needs community of Baldwin and Mobile Counties, and we had a couple of people join us on Things to do with Theo to tell us about some upcoming events. Micaela White joined us with her friend Annie Boros to tell us about their Golf Tournament as well as their Exceptional Arts Art Show, as you can see one of the many works of art created by those who benefit from the Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast sitting behind us. These are 2 great events for great causes and I hope you join us for this episode of Things to do with Theo.