The 23rd Annual Emerald Coast Home & Boat Show is coming up this Saturday and Sunday at the Destin-Ft. Walton Beach Convention Center as they’re coming with 110 vendors! It’s time for the Largest and ONLY COMBINED Home and Boat Show in Northwest Florida and admission is FREE with end of Season discounted Show Specials from Retail, Health Care and Home Improvement. If you’re looking for a great boat, this is definitely the place you want to be. If you would like to learn more, check out this edition of Things to do with Theo!