The Drew Barrymore Show Kicks-Off "The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show" Docuseries

"THE MAKING OF THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW" DIGITAL DOCUSERIES

Drew Barrymore has been busy launching her new show and she wants to show you how it was done! In “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show,” (which is part one of a 4-part digital docuseries) Drew takes viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show shining a light on this extraordinary journey during an unprecedented time. Parts 2-4 will be released this week leading up to the September 14th premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show – Episode 1
Drew Barrymore takes fans behind the scenes of the year-long journey to bring The Drew Barrymore Show to life, from conception to the September 14th premiere.

