The Drew Barrymore Show kicks off its two-week-long premiere with star-studded lineup

(September 7th, 2021, New York, NY) – “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore, returns for its second season on Monday, September 13th, with a star-studded two-week-long premiere event lineup.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicks-off season two from Los Angeles with premiere show guest Jennifer Aniston on Monday, September 13th. On Tuesday, September 14th, it’s a “Never Been Kissed” reunion show with guests Molly Shannon, David Arquette and Michael Vartan reuniting with host Drew Barrymore, two decades after the beloved film premiered. Plus, join Drew and RuPaul as they embark on a new journey together and head back to school to get their high school diploma equivalent.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cameron Diaz is joining Drew for a BFF hour, where the entire studio audience is filled with best friends. Plus, Cameron and Drew partake in an all new Battle of the Bites: Cali Taco edition! Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish and Missy Elliott join in on the premiere event fun on Thursday, September 16th. Drew wraps up her week in L.A. on Friday, September 17th with a special Emmys Hour co-hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier & Nischelle Turner, with guest Cedric the Entertainer.

The two-week-long premiere event continues during the week of September 20th as Drew packs up her bags and heads back to New York City with a live-studio audience welcoming Awkwafina, Carmelo Anthony, Ziwe Fumudoh, Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Martha Stewart and many more!Plus, Drew is sharing all the five boroughs have to offer with some very special tour guides including Fat Joe and Antoni Porowski.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is kicking off season two by celebrating hometown pride with Drew giving viewers an all access pass to her hometown of Hollywood filming outside on the iconic Paramount lot, with a live studio audience for week one before heading back to her adopted home of New York City. Drew is not the only one sharing her hometown pride during the premiere event, as every day different viewers from around the country will be sharing tours of what makes their town so special and unique.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience. Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, The Drew Barrymore Show moves to 2 p.m. CST.